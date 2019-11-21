Secret Service investigating suspicious vehicle that attempted to enter White House complex

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The United States Secret Service is investigating an unauthorized vehicle that they say attempted to gain entry to the White House complex.

The suspicious vehicle had allegedly followed another vehicle that was lawfully entering an external complex checkpoint.

That vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody by Secret Service officers.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)