Secret Service: Potential explosive devices sent to Clintons, Obama

Two suspicious packages containing potential explosive devices addressed to former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama have been intercepted by the Secret Service, the agency announced.

A single package addressed to Hillary Clinton was recovered near the Clintons Westchester, New York home late Tuesday night.

Then, on Wednesday morning, a second package addressed to former President Barak Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the Secret Service said in a release. “The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The incidents come after another explosive device was reported at the home of Democratic donor George Soros.

