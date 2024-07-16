PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown will soon see hundreds of extra visitors as Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to come to town this weekend.

In the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Secret Service personnel were already on Cape Cod Tuesday gearing up for Harris’ visit.

Harris will appear at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum for a fundraising event. Already a sold-out event as of Tuesday afternoon, this will be the first time since the deadly shooting at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally that the Secret Service has been in Massachusetts.

“I anticipate that things will go as normal, as planned, without any type of interruptions,” said 7NEWS law enforcement and security expert Todd McGhee.

Shots rang out in Butler on Saturday shortly after Trump took the stage for an outdoor rally.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday, officials confirmed a gunman on a nearby roof killed one person, badly injured two others, and grazed Trump with a bullet before Secret Service snipers killed him.

With the shooting in mind, McGhee said protecting Harris will be a collaboration between all sectors of law enforcement.

“I would think that, in this trip, this upcoming trip, in light of what happened on Saturday, that the do diligence and certainly be there,” McGhee said. “Coordination with local and state police as usual, as protocol will take place.”

The Massachusetts State Police on Sunday said officials were working with federal, state, and local partners to monitor the shooting in Pennsylvania.

While officials said there was no known connection or direct threat to Massachusetts, the state police said Col. John Mawn was briefed by state intelligence analysts and was prepared to provide situational updates to Gov. Maura Healey as needed.

Officials said the state police increased their presence in highly trafficked areas across Massachusetts “out of an abundance of caution.”

State police said troopers will assist the Secret Service this weekend when asked. But officials did not disclose any additional plans in order to protect Harris.

At the local level, McGhee said support from Provincetown police will be vital as police help Secret Service personnel navigate the area.

While preparations continue, 7NEWS learned officials plan to set up a tent as part of the fundraiser.

“Open-air events are always a challenge,” McGhee said. “You have the inner perimeter, as we learned from Saturday, that’s the area and the span of control of the Secret Service.”

“And then you have the outer perimeter which now, because of long-range threats like AR-style rifles, we know that the threat picture is evolving,” McGhee continued.

State Sen. Julian Cyr said he plans to attend Harris’ event. Speaking on Tuesday, he said the area is ready to welcome the vice president.

Sources said more than 800 other people also plan to attend, in addition to Cyr.

