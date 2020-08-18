BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is set to give an update Tuesday on mail-in and in-person voting.

He plans on speaking about how many voters have requested mail-in ballots, the process of returning and counting the ballots, and what voters can expect if they vote in person during his media availability at the State House at 10 a.m.

RELATED: How to vote by mail for all 2020 elections in Massachusetts

Galvin has said that he’s trying to get ballots for the November election mailed out as soon as possible after the Sept. 1 primary.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)