Secretive Palantir lifts veil before Wall Street stock sale

BOSTON (AP) — Palantir Technologies has shed a good deal of its trademark secrecy about its business in a filing ahead of its selling stock on Wall Street.

The data-mining company has deep ties to U.S. intelligence and military agencies.

Like many other Silicon Valley companies, Palantir will be going public without ever turning a profit.

The company lost more than half a billion dollars last year. But it’s also on track to potentially bring in $1 billion in revenue in 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)