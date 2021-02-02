Section of busy Boston street closed due to flood concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of a busy Boston street has been temporarily closed to traffic as high tides flooded the roadway.

State police are posted before the Exit 14 ramp on Route 93 to keep drivers away from the water-logged section of Morrissey Boulevard sitting outside UMass Boston, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation is also on scene.

Route 93 north Exit 14 ramp to Morrissey is now closed, as is Morrissey at Freeport St because of flooding. https://t.co/iCs2QOOmkZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 2, 2021

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

A 2- to 3-foot storm surge is expected around high tide at 3 p.m. with wind gusts reaching 40 to 60 mph.

