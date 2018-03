DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – A large section of a seawall in Duxbury has crashed into the ocean, officials say.

Duxbury Fire tweeted photos of the scene off Cable Hill Road on Monday

The town spent the weekend cleaning up after Friday’s powerful nor’easter left behind a mess.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)