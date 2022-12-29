NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police were directing traffic on I-90 Thursday morning after a truck hit an overpass in Newton.

Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries after their vehicle hit the Auburn Street bridge sometime around 9:30 a.m.

Patrols on-scene for a truck that struck the Auburn St Bridge, Route 90 EB, Newton. Left and right lanes closed. Middle lane open. Minor injuries reported; bridge damage to be inspected. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2022

Traffic was visibly snarled throughout the midmorning hours, where a SKY7 camera spotted the damaged, heavy duty truck pulled off to the side.

According to an MSP spokesperson, the truck’s pneumatic lift, designed for a roll-off dumpster, had been in a raised position when it struck the bridge, ripping it off and embedding itself in what appeared to be an overpass beam.

During the response, both the left and right lanes were closed to traffic as state police directed vehicles through the middle. Meanwhile, the above bridge was closed to traffic entirely.

The Newton Police Department later announced that the bridge would be closed “until further notice,” pending the completion of an inspection.

Be advised the Auburn Street bridge over the Mass Pike will be closed until further notice due to a truck accident on the Pike Eastbound. Mass Pike Eastbound is down to one lane, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/GVImyXC8AM — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) December 29, 2022

By 12:30 p.m., traffic on the overpass had resumed while the left lane on the Mass Pike reopened.

