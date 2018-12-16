Section of wrap depicting World Series banner stolen from Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of wrap showcasing an image of the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series championship banner was stolen from Fenway Park Sunday morning, a representative for the team confirms.

Zineb Curran, vice president of corporate communications, said that the portion had been cut from the wrap that covers a section of chainlink fence that stands on Ipswitch Street.

The incident was immediately reported to the Boston Police Department.

Curran confirmed that a suspect, an Everett man, had been found and the wrap returned.

