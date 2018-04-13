Security boosted after student arrested, gun recovered near East Boston High School

BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials are increasing the use of metal detection technology after a student was arrested and a gun was recovered near East Boston High School, the district said Thursday.

“East Boston High School will increase the use of metal detection technology immediately, and utilize staff and School Police to provide a visible presence in and around the school,” BPS officials said in a statement.

The message was issued shortly after an unnamed student was arrested near the White Street school. Boston police said the 20-year-old student was arrested after a gun was recovered on White Street.

The school was never placed on lockdown and the investigation is ongoing.

In the statement, school officials stressed that “the safety of students and staff is always the top priority.”

The suspect is expected in court Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)