ROSENBERG, Texas (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy in Texas stood in shock as a grown man took off with his bike earlier this month.

Jonathon DeLaCerda and his friends were riding their bikes when they ran inside DeLaCerda’s house for a quick bathroom break. That’s when his friends noticed a man acting suspiciously in the front yard.

DeLaCerda ran outside to confront the suspect.

“Hello?” he is heard talking to the soon-to-be thief.

“I’m going to ride your bike,” the man replies. “I’m going to ride it.”

DeLaCerda freezes and the suspect rides away. He begins racing after him, yelling, “No, don’t do it. No, no, no, no, no, no. Oh my God.”

DeLaCerda says the bike was special.

“That was my first bike that I learned all of my tricks on, like I learned how to do wheelies, stand on top of the bike, one-handed,” he said. “That’s the bike I learned how to do all my tricks and I just got it stolen.”

DeLaCerda’s father was able to buy him a new bike the following day.

Police are searching for the suspect.

