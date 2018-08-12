Security camera catches man in mask lurking around a home on the Vinyard

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a security camera caught a masked burglar lurking outside a home on Martha’s Vinyard late Friday night.

The footage was taken around midnight and shows the suspect walking around the Oak Bluffs property in what looks like a black paintball mask with binoculars around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Bluffs police.

