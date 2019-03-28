Security camera catches teen lurking around Randolph home

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Randolph have identified the teen caught on camera trying to enter a home Wednesday afternoon.

The recording, which was captured around 4 p.m., shows the boy approach the home near the intersection of High and Chestnut Streets and allegedly tuck a firearm into his waistband, according to a release issued by Randolph police.

The doorbell camera rolled as the teen, whose name was not released, tried to open the storm door and rings the bell several times.

Through the closed door, the homeowners told the teen he was at the wrong house and then watched as he took off in the direction of Lafayette Street.

