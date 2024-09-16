A second attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump is raising more concerns about his security detail, in particular creating a safe buffer around the former president.

“At this level that he is at right now, he’s not the sitting president,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters Sunday. “If he was we would have the entire golf course surrounded, but because he’s not, security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible.”

Trump’s detail was increased after the first attempted assassination back in July.

7NEWS Security Expert Todd McGhee said these two incidents highlight how important it is that safety protocols are followed correctly.

“The perimeter isn’t just where the high-profile individual is,” McGhee said. “We need to think about the layers, think about how far out we need to keep a buffer zone to keep any dignitary, any VIP, former president, whoever, safe from any violence.”

And while the former president came away from this latest attempt unharmed, McGhee said the divisiveness across the country makes it that much more important to keep political figures protected.

“Where the nation is right now, the level of violence that’s happening within the streets, this isn’t a hypothetical anymore,” he said. “Two times is a very legitimate threat that needs to be assessed and certain protocols need to be revisited and enhanced in order to keep everyone safe.”

The former president posted to his social media account late Sunday night thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for keeping him safe.

He’s expected to be briefed today by the acting Secret Service director about the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt.

