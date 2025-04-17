WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - On Monday, police say Nicholas Akerberg had a gas mask, eight cans of pepper spray, and two smoke bombs as he rushed the Woburn courthouse.

Security expert Todd McGhee explained what it’s like dealing with pepper spray.

“You’re dealing with an irritant that immediately shuts down the eyes,” said McGhee. “It effects everyone differently. Some people may have multiple effects of being contaminated or limited effects.”

It took four officers to subdue the 28-year-old. The officers wrestled him to the ground.

“In this particular case, we have court officers protecting the courthouse,” said McGhee. “They may not have as many resources as a line officer. So, you’re left with a limited amount of options in order to control the subject.”

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says they will look at ways to make the courthouse more secure.

“The best way to approach that is having layers of security,” said McGhee. “Having layers of access, and that would take some configuration, reconfiguration of the lobby. That would take adding additional sliding doors that are on some type of axis control.”

