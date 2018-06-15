Security footage captured Maine man dragging lifeless body

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine state police say a man told investigators he had consensual sex with a woman he’s accused of killing. But security camera footage captured him hoisting her over his shoulder while she resisted, and later dragging her lifeless body.

The affidavit made public Friday indicates 19-year-old Mikaela Conley died from blunt force trauma to her head and strangulation.

Twenty-one-year-old Jalique Keene remains in jail, charged with murder in her death in Bar Harbor. Her body was found June 2.

The affidavit indicates Keene said there was an altercation after they had sex. He said he left and never saw her again.

The two attended Mount Desert High School together. The Bangor Daily News reports that Keene played football for West Virginia State University and an amateur team in Serbia.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)