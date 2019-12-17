Security guard accused of choking, punching girl in Boston store pleads not guilty

BOSTON (WHDH) - A security guard who allegedly choked and punched an 11-year-old girl accused of shoplifting from a store in Boston pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday.

Mohammad Khan, 36, of Cambridge, appeared in Suffolk Superior Court to face charges including assault and battery on a child under 14 and civil rights violations, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

On June 9, the 11-year-old shoplifter allegedly admitted to taking several items of clothing from Primark at 10 Summer St. The items were valued to be worth $175.

Khan, a Securitas Security Services employee, had pulled the shoplifter back into the store and pushed her into a corner, obstructing the view of a security camera, the DA’s office said.

The 225-pound man, who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, proceeded to grab the girl by the head and neck, throw her to the ground, and punch her in the face while straddling her, according to the DA’s office.

Boston police separated the shoplifter from Khan but he allegedly re-engaged in a struggle with her.

The encounter went on for more than seven minutes while Khan’s Securitas co-workers and passersby urged him to stop, according to the DA’s office.

Khan had previously been ordered not to touch any customer, including suspected shoplifters.

He has been reprimanded at least four times in the past for using more force than permitted by Securitas and for violating protocol, the DA’s office said.

Securitas Security Services USA Inc. is also facing charges in connection with this incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)