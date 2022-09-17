DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire security guard used his instincts to spring into action when a newborn and his parents arrived in his hospital’s parking lot with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck.

Andy Clark was on duty at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Sept. 12 when he saw a car speed into the parking lot.

“As I approached the vehicle it was pretty clear that something exciting was happening,” Clark said.

When he got to the car, he heard a baby cry. He soon after met Rochela Gonzalez, who had just given birth to a baby boy she and her husband named Tiago.

As he helped the family, he noticed the baby had stopped crying, and quickly noticed that his umbilical cord was around his neck.

“I took Mom’s hand, so together we removed it from the child’s neck and kind of boosted him up and gave him a little tap and he started crying again, then everyone showed up,” Clark said.

Several other staff members soon came out to assist and got mother and child up to a hospital room.

Gonzalez later said she urged her husband to drive faster to the hospital, as she felt she wasn’t going to make it before Tiago was born, and could feel his head on the ride over.

Clark said he was able to help by using his parental instincts.

“This is an amazing moment for this family and I’m humbled to be a part of it,” he said.

Gonzalez reunited with Clark several days after Tiago’s birth and received gifts from the hospital’s security team. Both family members are doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)