BOSTON (WHDH) - Richard “Rick” Abath, the security guard who notoriously buzzed two thieves into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Art Museum during the 1990 art heist has died at 57 at his home in Vermont.

Abath told investigators two men dressed as Boston police officers tricked him into opening the front door. Those men would go on to steal $500 million worth of art. Thirteen pieces were stolen and they have never been recovered.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)