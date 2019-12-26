Security increased at Boston garage after 5 deaths in last 7 months

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is beefing up security at the Renaissance Park Garage and indefinitely restricting pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors after a mother and her two young children died in an apparent double murder-suicide on Christmas Day.

Law enforcement officials responding to the garage near Ruggles MBTA Station around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, and her kids, 4-year-old Allison and 16-month-old Andrew, unconscious on the ground, officials said.

Suffolk County Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Thursday that the children were the first to plummet from the roof, followed by their mother.

Investigators believe Pascal threw her children off the roof before leaping to her death.

The deaths of Pascal and her children mark the third, fourth, and fifth at the garage in the last seven months.

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death. A second death occurred on Dec. 9.

Hours after the incident, Northeastern said in a statement that it was indefinitely blocking both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the garage.

“This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution is implemented,” the statement read. “In addition, effective immediately, there will be 24-hour security staffing in place to monitor the Renaissance Park Garage.”

The statement also noted that additional security staffing was implemented this fall to patrol three multi-level parking facilities on its Boston campus, including the Renaissance Park Garage.

Rollins was adamant about additional safety measures being implemented to avoid future tragedies.

“I don’t know what else needs to happen in order for this to be handled and taken more seriously,” Rollins said of the security procedures at the Northeastern University garage.

Witnesses who may need help can contact the department’s Trauma Response Team at 617-431-0125.

Rollins urged those who are struggling with depression to call the Good Samaritans hotline at 877-870-HOPE.

