Security is big priority for law enforcement at Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA (WHDH) – Security is a big priority for Super Bowl LIII, and massive preparations continued Wednesday to make sure the venue and fans remain safe leading up to and on game day.

“Protecting an event like the Super Bowl is no easy task,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. “It’s involved countless hours of work.”

There are armed officers all over downtown – and there will be even more on gameday

And while those officers are keeping a close eye on everything, they say their best weapon is you.

“When people see something that is strange, a little off or gives them any pause, call 911 immediately,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said. “Let us sort through it.”

Highly trained police dogs and their handlers are patrolling the massive security perimeter around the stadium.

If you are coming to the game, be prepared to pass through multiple metal detectors, and be prepared to walk

“For game day, come early. You’ve seen the security perimeter. It’s a large perimeter. There’s over seven miles of fencing,” an official said.

And one last thing, the drone shots of the stadium may look amazing, but your opportunity to fly is over as drones are now banned until Monday.

“With a restriction in place, we don’t know what is a hobbyist who is just misguided or what could be something more significant. We appreciate you abiding by the flight restriction,” an official said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)