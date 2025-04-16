CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Celebrations are ramping up to honor America’s independence and the revolution that started here in Massachusetts.

This weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord. Local leaders are stepping up security in Concord ahead of the celebrations, as thousands of people are expected in the area.

Security preparations for the event have been underway for more than two years. The security team says they’re coordinating with state and federal agencies to help keep people safe.

“We are ready, and we have the resources ready to deploy should we have any critical incidents — hazardous weather, demonstrations, or any other potential risks or threats, we’ve planned for. Everything from a missing child to a major demonstration and everything in between, we’ve planned for,” said Frederick Ryan, of the Concord250 Executive Committee.

The ceremonies will include a preview of a new documentary by Ken Burns. The filmmaker was in Boston Wednesday to accept an award as part of Governor Maura Healey’s Lanterns and Luminaries event before he visits Lexington and Concord on Thursday.

New Forever stamps to commemorate the start of the American Revolutionary War are also available starting Wednesday — a pane of 15 stamps including photographs and watercolor paintings memorializing five turning points during the war.

