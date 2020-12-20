Security officer dead following assault at Rochester, NH hospital

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A security officer assaulted in the parking lot of a hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire last Sunday has died, officials said.

Officers responding to an assault at Frisbie Memorial Hospital around 3:20 a.m. found a security officer who was unresponsive in a parking lot, police said.

Officers determined that the victim sustained serious injuries after being punched in the face, falling to the pavement and striking his head, according to police.

The victim, identified as Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington, was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and died on Friday as a result of his injuries, police said on Sunday.

Tyler Thurston, 29, of New Durham, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Assault, police said. He was ordered held on bail following his arraignment in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday.

An autopsy will be performed on Sunday, according to officials.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 603-330-7128 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 603-335-6500.

