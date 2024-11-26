NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - President Joe Biden is slated to head to Nantucket later Tuesday evening for his annual Thanksgiving visit.

The Massachusetts State Police, along with the United States Secret Service and military assets, staged on the island ahead of the president’s trip.

The Nantucket Current spotted a slew of officers and state troopers arriving on Nantucket Monday.

It’s a Biden family tradition to celebrate the holiday on Nantucket. They’ve done so for more than 40 years.

