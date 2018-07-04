Security tight as crowds gather at Esplanade for July 4 fireworks show

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lines are already forming as people gather to get through security and secure their spot at the Hatch Shell ahead of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

People showing up early say screening was quick, and they’re grateful for the tight security.

“It’s a shame that it has to happen, but we don’t mind doing it,” said one spectator.

Police with dogs swept the area, where performers like Rachel Platten will be entertaining the crowds tonight.

Divers are in the water, the State Police Air Wing is above, and large trucks and barriers surround the Hatch Shell, even blocking nearby roads.

The FBI has a bomb squad on site, and state, local, and federal agencies say they’re all sharing information.

Massachusetts state police say so far, it’s been smooth.

“The crowd is being very cooperative,” said state police incident commander Rick Ball.

State police say screening is quick when people listen to what they shouldn’t bring in.

“Nobody’s coming in with big coolers or bags or backpacks or cans or the things we prohibit,” Ball said, “so that makes the screening easier and we can move people through faster.”

Police say to leave alcohol, backpacks, weapons, grills, and other prohibited items at home and take safety precautions — stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

