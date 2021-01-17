Security tight at Capitol as more details of riot emerge

Security remains tight at the U.S. Capitol three days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, while new video shows the rioters who invaded the Capitol earlier in the month calling for executions.

More than 25,000 National Guardsmen from all 50 states, including 500 from Massachusetts, are in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, and the Capitol is surrounded by barbed wire and heavy transport vehicles.

Sen. Ed Markey said the huge security presence was necessary to prevent a repeat of the Jan. 6 riot, where five people died during the invasion of the Capitol.

“It’s absolutely imperative we have security that matches the magnitude of the threat, because there’s no way we cancel that inauguration,” Markey said.

On Sunday, The New Yorker released cell phone video of the invasion taken by a reporter who followed the rioters into the building. In the footage, the mob can be heard calling for “traitors” to be guillotined.

