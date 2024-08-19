CHICAGO (WHDH) - With the Democratic National Convention kicking off Monday and as delegates, high profile politicians, and celebrities head to Chicago, the city is stepping up security.

Chicago police said they have been preparing for over a year, and with planned protests happening outside the venue, they said they’re ready for anything.

As heavily armed police officers prepare to keep the peace and stop possible security threats at the DNC, delegates arriving from Boston are aware of the potential dangers.

Cindy Rowe, a Massachusetts delegate to the DNC, said she’s not concerned.

“I think people have a right to protest,” she said. “I think that people will be protected, so I don’t have any concern about my own safety here. This is democracy.”

Barricades are set up a couple of blocks away from the United Center, host of the DNC, which is normally the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks.

“We’re prepared for whatever number of people decide to show up here in the city of Chicago,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Protesters will be ever present, and police want to make sure everybody stays safe while people peacefully exercise their first amendment rights.

An army of law enforcement officers will be ready to step in if things get out of hand.

“The first amendment protections do not include rioting, it doesn’t include criminal acts, it doesn’t include breaking the law, it doesn’t include violence,” Snelling said.

Protesters will be allowed to set up stages and speaker systems at nearby parks near the DNC site if they have a permit. Some groups are angry they are not getting one.

In all, 4,700 delegates will be in Chicago, including folks from the Bay State who are full of anticipation for what will be happening insdie the arena throughout the week, even if there is potential for danger outside.

“I look forward to going outside of the buffer to meet some of the people and asking what it is they’re here protesting or here using their first amendment rights for, so we can know and factor that into our thinking,” said DNC National Delegate David O’Brien.

The governor or Illinois has 250 National Guard troops on standby just in case any protests get out of hand.

