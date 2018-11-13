BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WHDH) — One of the most significant criminal trials in years is set to begin Tuesday.

Accused drug cartel boss Joaquin Guzman Loera will face a jury in Brooklyn.

Known as “El Chapo,” 61-year-old Guzman allegedly earned nearly $14 billion moving cocaine to Mexico and into the United States.

He is accused of drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals and money laundering.

Prosecutors say he took part in at least 30 murders and oversaw the transport of hundreds of tons of cocaine.

Security around the trial is so tight, police will close down the Brooklyn Bridge every time a motorcade transports him from federal prison in Manhattan to the courtroom.

Guzman could face life in prison if convicted.

