BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops will finally grace the Hatch Shell stage on Monday and Massachusetts State Police and the FBI have upped security ahead of the first Boston Pops Spectacular since 2019.

According to Mass. State Police’s Colonel Christopher Mason, local, state and national law enforcement will all in be in attendance Monday night to ensure Boston’s first true Fourth of July celebration goes off without a hitch.

“We are our partners will provide security by land water and air,” said Mason.

State Police had already begun sweeping the area on Friday.

“As we look forward to celebrating the birth of our country, the FBI is not aware of any specific or credible threats relating to the Boston Pops Fireworks spectacular or any other festivities in New England” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie.

At the Boston Pops’ first concert since the Coronavirus Pandemic began, there will be no Covid protocols in place.

“The best thing anyone can do is if they’re feeling ill or under the weather in any way, don’t come in and join among the crowd,” said Secretary Beth Card of the Office of Environmental Energy and Affairs.

Weapons, glass containers, alcohol and backpacks are among the items that will be prohibited at The Spectacular.

