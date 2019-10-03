Security website releases list of Bay State’s 50 safest communities

File photo

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts not only boasts some of the best schools and hospitals in the country, but it also is home to many safe communities.

Security Barton recently released it’s 2019 list of the 50 safest communities in the Bay State after crunching the latest crime statistics from the FBI.

The safest community in Massachusetts is Wayland, a suburb of Boston, according to the website. With a population of nearly 14,000 and a high median income of $166,893, the town has less than one violent crime and property crime per 1,000 people.

Of the 50 safest communities in the state, just 3.58 violent crimes were committed per 1,000 people in the past year. The FBI classifies a violent crime as forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, murder, and nonnegligent manslaughter.

The complete list of safest communities is as follows:

  1. Wayland
  2. Norton
  3. Wenham
  4. Dover
  5. Franklin
  6. Boxford
  7. Clinton
  8. Holliston
  9. Norfolk
  10. Weston
  11. Sharon
  12. Westford
  13. Hopkinton
  14. Groton
  15. Shrewsbury
  16. Norwell
  17. Medway
  18. Sudbury
  19. Bedford
  20. Marshfield
  21. Topsfield
  22. Grafton
  23. Wellesley
  24. Stow
  25. Hamilton
  26. Winchester
  27. North Reading
  28. Hopedale
  29. Concord
  30. Lincoln
  31. Rehoboth
  32. Reading
  33. North Andover
  34. Ashland
  35. Ipswich
  36. Georgetown
  37. Needham
  38. Townsend
  39. Arlington
  40. Southborough
  41. Douglas
  42. Billerica
  43. Beverly
  44. Newton
  45. Maynard
  46. Rowley
  47. Granby
  48. Boxborough
  49. Bolton
  50. Hudson

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending