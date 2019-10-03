Security website releases list of Bay State’s 50 safest communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts not only boasts some of the best schools and hospitals in the country, but it also is home to many safe communities.

Security Barton recently released it’s 2019 list of the 50 safest communities in the Bay State after crunching the latest crime statistics from the FBI.

The safest community in Massachusetts is Wayland, a suburb of Boston, according to the website. With a population of nearly 14,000 and a high median income of $166,893, the town has less than one violent crime and property crime per 1,000 people.

Of the 50 safest communities in the state, just 3.58 violent crimes were committed per 1,000 people in the past year. The FBI classifies a violent crime as forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, murder, and nonnegligent manslaughter.

The complete list of safest communities is as follows:

Wayland Norton Wenham Dover Franklin Boxford Clinton Holliston Norfolk Weston Sharon Westford Hopkinton Groton Shrewsbury Norwell Medway Sudbury Bedford Marshfield Topsfield Grafton Wellesley Stow Hamilton Winchester North Reading Hopedale Concord Lincoln Rehoboth Reading North Andover Ashland Ipswich Georgetown Needham Townsend Arlington Southborough Douglas Billerica Beverly Newton Maynard Rowley Granby Boxborough Bolton Hudson

