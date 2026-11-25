ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local family fromAndover is helping spread some holiday cheer for delivery drivers during the busy season.

For the last five years, the Bassermann family has set up a free food cart so delivery drivers can grab a drink or snack when they’re on the go.

The family says each year the cart has grown.

“I wanted to give stuff out to the delivery drivers because of all the times that they came down and help us out with packages especially during this time of year so my dad and I we started this delivery driving cart and then the twins joined in,” said Daniella Bassermann.

The family says some brands are now donating snacks for free.

The cart will be up until Christmas.

Any local businesses looking to donate items for the car can reach out via Instagram at @bambineandme.

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