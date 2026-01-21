AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local boy wrote and illustrated his very own children’s book.

11-year-old Allen Oliver Jean-Paul drew everything in his book series titled “Xavier”, which tells the story of a group of kid superheroes teaming up to save the world.

Jean-Paul had his first book signing event at the Auburn Public Library on Tuesday.

He is currently working on the next book in his series.

