CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several local punk bands organized the Back-to-School Jam in Cambridge to help collect school supplies for kids in need.

Performers in Boston’s hardcore scene played at the Lynch Family Skate Park on Saturday, including a teacher from Lexington who said the community support means a lot.

“I’ve been in the situation with having to ask for a pencil or seeing a child ask for a pencil as well, it’s one less thing to have to worry about,” said Pat Flynn, who performed.

“The response has been amazing, just as amazing as the participation within itself,” said Meghan Thomas, one of the event’s organizers. “People came through the park not with one item; people came through with several backpacks already full of stuff.”

Organizers said more than 2,000 backpacks were collected, which filled three vans.

The bags will be distributed to Boston-area schools.

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