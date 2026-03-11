BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Boston artists recently honored a major moment in Black history, commemorating the anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches for civil rights in 1965.

“Be Heard World” commemorated the anniversary with Boston-based professional dancers and poets training Students in Selma and performing alongside them.

Several foot soldiers from the Selma movement joined the performance and said it was important to revisit history so it can be learned from.

“It was very emotional when the kids were performing,” civil rights advocate Rickie Brown. “I enjoyed it so much, it was like watching the whole thing over again.”

“It is the opportunity to revisit history in a physical, visceral way,” dancer Mayra Hernandez said. “Stories really do shape our understanding, so by highlighting our history we can see and say how history keeps on repeating itself.”

The money raised during this year’s even will go toward a new nonprofit based on Selma that focuses on using art to help promote peace.

