BOSTON (WHDH) - A gym in Boston is opening its doors for teens and adults in the city, giving them a safe place to exercise this summer.

Backyard Boston in the Seaport holds these workouts weekly, with Boston Police Department officers joining in on the intense workout.

Police said the goal is to build strength, confidence, and community.

The trainers at the gym said they love hosting the sessions.

“Movement is medicine for all of us,” said Lauren Rich, a trainer at the gym. “Movement has done something for all of our mental health, so being able to give that back. I can’t imagine being a kid these days with social media and the pressures. So, to be able to give them an hour where it’s all about them, and them getting better mentally and physically. It’s great.”

The gym holds the free classes every Tuesday and said they are looking to continue it into the school year.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)