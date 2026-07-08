BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Boston is being hailed as a hero after racing into action to save a driver in trouble.

Dustin Colson Leaning was on a trip in Minnesota last year with his partner when they heard a crash while parked at a rest stop.

A driver had a medical emergency and lost control of his pickup truck, plunging into the Mississippi River.

“He looked like he was in trouble, there was nobody around, we kinda looked around like ‘oh my god, what’s happening,” Leaning said.

While his partner called 9-1-1, Leaning sprang into action, diving into the water and pulling the man from his truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is okay.

In honor of his actions, Leaning was awarded a medal for his heroic act. He was one of 18 people across the country to receive the Carnegie Award this year.

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