BOSTON (WHDH) - Some local kids got a surprise from Celtics forward Jordan Walsh, who snuck up on the kids during a holiday event.

Walsh spent the day playing video games with the kids before hitting the court.

One kid proved he could be a future Celtic, beating Walsh in a game of knockout.

Walsh let that kid keep the basketball and signed autographs and took pictures after.

