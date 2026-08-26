DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS is helping you see the good.

A young boy from Dartmouth with a lemonade stand and a big heart spent most of the past decade raising money to help animals in need.

For the past 10 summers, Ashton Conlon’s family has hosted a backyard bash, a celebration of family, friends, food, and games.

Seven years ago, Ashton brought his lemonade stand to the party and it’s been a staple ever since.

Each year, he’s raised more and more money which he donates to local animal shelters.

We wanted to do a cause for something, like charity,” Ashton said. “So, my mom, she let me pick what I wanted to give the money to and I chose the local animal shelter because I just really wanted to help the animals.”

This year, Ashton raised the most money he ever has, nearly $2,900. He’ll donate it to the Little Patch of Heaven Animal Sanctuary in Fairhaven.

For all his work over the years, Ashton has won Fairhaven’s Outstanding Community Service Award and an honorary state citation.

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