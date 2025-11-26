DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Preschoolers in Dedham embraced the season, doing their part to help take care of the homeless

Students at the Gardner school spent part of their day recently putting together lunch and snack bags for those with nowhere to go this thanksgiving.

The kids decorated the bags themselves.

The woman who runs the program said it’s a learning experience that the kids will never want to see end.

The school has been giving out the lunch bags every year since 2020; they said every kid in the school from infancy to age 5 lent a hand in the process.

