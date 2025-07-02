BOSTON (WHDH) - Local students are bringing their creativity to the community after being paired up with a Boston-area artist to paint a mural in Dorchester.

15 local high students worked with artist and Boston Latin School alumna Azia Carle to paint the mural. Carle mentored each student as they painted their part.

She and the students both said the mural has made an impact on themselves and the community.

“Just to get them to think differently about the world they’re in but also the way they want to speak about that world,” Carle said.

“It’s something to do with a blank canvas,” said Brittany Morgan, the mother of one of the student artists. “There is so many around the city where I feel like they are always often tagged or misappropriated for other things and now we’re taking that back in a way to help show a different beauty to the city.”

Another mural is set to be painted in Dorchester this fall.

The organization City Kids is looking for 15 more students who would like to be mentored by a professional artist while working on the project.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)