CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chelsea Police Department joined forces with the city’s senior center this week, giving seniors a fun-filled day out on the water.

Officers hosted the seniors for a boat ride in Boston Harbor.

They were seen laughing and singing throughout the entire ride.

The police department said many of the seniors had never been out in the harbor before and that it was a great opportunity to bring the community together.

