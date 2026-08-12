BOSTON (WHDH) - Nonprofits Operation Benjamin and Operation Levi work to identify soldiers’ remains in cemeteries that were incorrectly buried under a cross instead of a Jewish star.

The grave marker of a soldier related to a Brookline man was recently corrected; Jesse Hefter traveled to France last month to be there for the ceremony, which he said was incredibly moving.

“It brings back tears to me,” Hefter said. “It was very moving at that point because now you’re finally underneath a tombstone that has the Star of David, recognizing your Jewish faith.”

Hefter said being at the ceremony was even more meaningful because he wasn’t sure he would be able to make it while undergoing cancer treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)