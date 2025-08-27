HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy scout from Hanson is doing his part to honor military veterans.

Jack Means, 17, chose restoration of a veterans memorial as part of his Eagle Scout project, getting a team together to renovate the installation at the Fern Hill Cemetery.

Means said he passed the site during the town’s Memorial Day parade and knew he wanted to help.

“I’ve always noticed, you always think it could look a lot better than it does,” he said. “Every year the Hanson Memorial Day parade ends at it and they do a ceremony there they lay a wreath for the fallen soldiers. It’ll make me feel good that the veterans are being honored how they should be.”

Means said he plans to join the army as a vehicle mechanic when he graduates from high school this spring.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)