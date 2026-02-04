WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A World War II veteran living in Wrentham is set to celebrate his 100th birthday this month, and the assisted living facility where he is staying is asking for the public’s help to make the big day extra special.

All American Assisted Living is asking people to write Milo, a combat veteran who survived the Battle of Iwo Jima, a birthday card. They’re reaching out to the local community for letters and cards, which his family said would mean a lot to him.

The facility said Milo will read every card that is sent; they’re hoping to collect more than 100 letters before his birthday on January 27.

Cards can be sent to:

Milo

All American Assisted Living Facility at Wrentham

30 Ledgeview Way

Wrentham, MA 02093

