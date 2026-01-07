BOSTON (WHDH) - A local teenager recently ran the Massachusetts Probation Service for a day.

Mattapan’s Marli Forrester, a ninth grader, was named MPS’ co-commissioner for the day.

She was sworn in during a special ceremony on Monday.

Forrester helped create a gardening club to promote healthy eating at her school, where she is very active: she’s a student council member, a model UN delegate, a violinist, and a member of the varsity fencing team.

As co-commissioner, Forrester co-signed policy paperwork about a specialized court program for young adults.

She is now the third student to hold the title of co-commissioner.

MPS said the ceremonial role helps them connect with the community and provides mentorship for kids interested in the legal process.

