BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts couple is celebrating 40 years of friendship with a couple from across the pond! The foursome met in the Bahamas in a chance encounter in a taxi line and have stayed by each other’s side ever since.

Alan and Mary Beth Balkin of Massachusetts met Tony and Karen Webb of England while helping them find their hotel. It turned out they were all staying at the same hotel and all were going on the same cruise.

Their extended trip together turned into decades of exchanging vacationing to each other’s countries that continues to this day.

