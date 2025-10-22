BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eric Lu, who grew up in Bedford, earned the top prize at the International Chopin Piano Competition in Poland this week.

Lu outplayed 180 performers from around the world; he started playing piano at 6 years old and attended the New England Conservatory Preparatory School.

His prize for the winning the competition? Nearly $70,000 and a gold medal.

