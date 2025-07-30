MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A local teenager recently earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

Katelyn Massey received the Gold Award, along with a $5,000 scholarship, for making a lasting impact on her community with the “Friends Fridge”, a solar and battery powered community refrigerator in Marlboro, which provides 24/7 access to fresh, free food.

The high school junior said the fridge is well-used and gets a lot of support.

“You put something in the fridge and it’ll be gone in an hour, like its that quick,” Massey said. “People use the fridge very often very frequently and there’s lots of people giving to the fridge. Lots of homeless people have been helped with it, lots of families in need, elderly people. I’ve heard so many different uses of the fridge and so many different people who donate to it; it’s just crazy how much the community has come together to support such a project.”

To help, follow the Facebook page “Marlboro Friends Fridge”.

