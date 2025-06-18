MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton elementary school crossing guard is retiring after decades on the job. Before she left, her students gave her a proper sendoff.

Agnes Dillon worked as a crossing guard at Glover Elementary School for 20 years. The school has a tradition of clapping out graduating students and retiring staff — and Dillon was no exception.

She was given flowers and presents as she made her way through the tunnel of grateful students, escorted by Milton police officer Jordan St. Fort.

Dillon’s niece and grand-niece were also there cheering on their aunt.

