NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford business on Tuesday gave young people living with disabilities the opportunity to get hands-on experience in the workplace.

Grandma’s Donuts and Coffee let a dozen local students run their shop.

Young adults from Southeastern Massachusetts Educational Collaborative got to take orders and ring up customers. The shop is usually closed on Tuesdays, but opened for the occasion.

The owner of the shop says her son was recently diagnosed with autism, and she hopes to collaborate with the program more in the future.

